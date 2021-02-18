MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

91 institutions hold shares in MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF), with 1.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.20% while institutional investors hold 46.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.95M, and float is at 10.13M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 39.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EJF Capital LLC with over 1.13 million shares valued at $18.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.96% of the MVBF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.57 million shares valued at $12.91 million to account for 5.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.56 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $8.87 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.69% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $6.68 million.

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) is 4.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.22 and a high of $25.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MVBF stock was last observed hovering at around $23.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.88% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.29% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.79, the stock is 2.05% and 6.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20365.0 and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 41.05% off its SMA200. MVBF registered 14.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.82.

The stock witnessed a 1.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.13%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) has around 338 employees, a market worth around $278.58M and $82.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.84 and Fwd P/E is 22.66. Profit margin for the company is 35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.42% and -5.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MVB Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.10% in year-over-year returns.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Spielman Cheryl, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Spielman Cheryl bought 680 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 28 at a price of $14.69 per share for a total of $9989.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10513.0 shares.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) that is trading 16.72% up over the past 12 months. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is -3.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.49% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.14.