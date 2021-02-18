National Western Life Group Inc. (NWLI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

159 institutions hold shares in National Western Life Group Inc. (NWLI), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.53% while institutional investors hold 135.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.64M, and float is at 2.25M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 88.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Moody National Bank Trust Division with over 1.16 million shares valued at $212.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 33.83% of the NWLI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.25 million shares valued at $46.54 million to account for 7.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.25 million shares representing 7.26% and valued at over $45.59 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.81% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $41.25 million.

National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NWLI) is -3.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.55 and a high of $281.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWLI stock was last observed hovering at around $200.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $200.00, the stock is 1.36% and -0.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4850.0 and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 0.57% off its SMA200. NWLI registered -26.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $203.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $200.68.

The stock witnessed a -5.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.82%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

National Western Life Group Inc. (NWLI) has around 287 employees, a market worth around $720.00M and $706.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.66. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.91% and -29.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

National Western Life Group Inc. (NWLI) Analyst Forecasts

National Western Life Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year.

National Western Life Group Inc. (NWLI) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at National Western Life Group Inc. (NWLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 17 times.

National Western Life Group Inc. (NWLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) that is trading -10.68% down over the past 12 months. Citizens Inc. (CIA) is -0.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 28230.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.03.