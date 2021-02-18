New Big Money Means A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

46 institutions hold shares in A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC), with 594.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.78% while institutional investors hold 58.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.41M, and float is at 18.34M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 56.41% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 2.61 million shares valued at $3.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.78% of the AHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Heartland Advisors Inc. with 1.6 million shares valued at $2.26 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.38 million shares representing 7.28% and valued at over $1.94 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.83% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $1.67 million.

A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) is 43.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $3.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AHC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.5% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.5% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is -3.06% and 18.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -6.06% at the moment leaves the stock 33.82% off its SMA200. AHC registered -20.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7630 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5587.

The stock witnessed a 11.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.63%, and is -12.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.45% over the week and 11.10% over the month.

A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) has around 830 employees, a market worth around $45.61M and $160.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.22% and -31.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A.H. Belo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.00% this year.

A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BECKERT JOHN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BECKERT JOHN A bought 10,384 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $18172.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55640.0 shares.

A.H. Belo Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that BECKERT JOHN A (Director) bought a total of 2,013 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $1.70 per share for $3422.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45256.0 shares of the AHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, BECKERT JOHN A (Director) acquired 2,603 shares at an average price of $1.65 for $4295.0. The insider now directly holds 43,243 shares of A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC).

A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading 59.86% up over the past 12 months. The New York Times Company (NYT) is 25.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 59.02% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13860.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.22.