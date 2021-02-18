New Big Money Means Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

181 institutions hold shares in Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI), with 385.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.04% while institutional investors hold 90.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.64M, and float is at 7.26M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 85.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.56 million shares valued at $38.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.35% of the BBSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 0.41 million shares valued at $21.66 million to account for 5.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 0.4 million shares representing 5.20% and valued at over $20.85 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $19.45 million.

Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ: BBSI) is 2.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.25 and a high of $85.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBSI stock was last observed hovering at around $69.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.76% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.54% higher than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.90, the stock is 3.92% and 1.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43925.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 19.07% off its SMA200. BBSI registered -15.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.74.

The stock witnessed a 0.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.71%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) has around 127085 employees, a market worth around $540.33M and $892.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.07 and Fwd P/E is 15.10. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.51% and -17.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrett Business Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $229.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEEKER ANTHONY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MEEKER ANTHONY sold 312 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $21840.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16963.0 shares.

Barrett Business Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that MEEKER ANTHONY (Director) sold a total of 312 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $70.00 per share for $21840.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16025.0 shares of the BBSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, MEEKER ANTHONY (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $69.21 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 15,087 shares of Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI).

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading 4.11% up over the past 12 months. TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) is 17.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.86% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.51.