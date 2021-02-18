New Big Money Means Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

238 institutions hold shares in Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO), with 589.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.25% while institutional investors hold 100.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.95M, and float is at 25.56M with Short Float at 3.74%. Institutions hold 98.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.11 million shares valued at $136.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.19% of the ECHO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.13 million shares valued at $54.89 million to account for 8.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.91 million shares representing 7.17% and valued at over $49.13 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 1.3 million with a market value of $33.52 million.

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is 2.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.17 and a high of $31.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ECHO stock was last observed hovering at around $27.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.28% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -5.73% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.49, the stock is -2.58% and -2.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 7.52% off its SMA200. ECHO registered 31.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.47.

The stock witnessed a 0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.67%, and is -4.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) has around 2539 employees, a market worth around $717.08M and $2.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.51 and Fwd P/E is 14.60. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.97% and -12.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Echo Global Logistics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $705.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.00% in year-over-year returns.

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WAGGONER DOUGLAS R, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that WAGGONER DOUGLAS R sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $27.73 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Echo Global Logistics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Rogers Peter (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $27.60 per share for $24836.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15405.0 shares of the ECHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, WAGGONER DOUGLAS R (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 37,500 shares at an average price of $29.03 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 287,385 shares of Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO).

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) that is trading 102.79% up over the past 12 months. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is 26.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.05% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.17.