New Big Money Means Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

100 institutions hold shares in Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN), with 246.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.58% while institutional investors hold 61.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.38M, and float is at 5.10M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 58.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FJ Capital Management LLC with over 0.48 million shares valued at $13.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.92% of the EVBN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is PL Capital Advisors, LLC with 0.38 million shares valued at $10.46 million to account for 7.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. which holds 0.3 million shares representing 5.55% and valued at over $6.65 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $7.91 million.

Evans Bancorp Inc. (AMEX: EVBN) is 6.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.50 and a high of $41.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVBN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.57% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 14.12% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.20, the stock is -3.11% and 0.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11387.0 and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 16.47% off its SMA200. EVBN registered -24.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.18.

The stock witnessed a -5.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.36%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $160.89M and $68.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.00 and Fwd P/E is 8.80. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.44% and -29.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.30%).

Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evans Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $20.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.00% in year-over-year returns.

Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NASCA DAVID J, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that NASCA DAVID J sold 1,706 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $30.55 per share for a total of $52118.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82184.0 shares.

Evans Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that MILLER ROBERT G JR (Director) sold a total of 1,130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $28.98 per share for $32752.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71879.0 shares of the EVBN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, Maroney Kevin D (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $25.25 for $25250.0. The insider now directly holds 5,711 shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN).

Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -7.97% down over the past 12 months. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) is -9.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 31850.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.81.