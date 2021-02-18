New Big Money Means Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

277 institutions hold shares in Getty Realty Corp. (GTY), with 6.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.34% while institutional investors hold 80.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.23M, and float is at 36.24M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 68.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.48 million shares valued at $178.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.13% of the GTY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.27 million shares valued at $137.2 million to account for 12.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.88 million shares representing 4.38% and valued at over $51.67 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $47.02 million.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) is 2.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.36 and a high of $32.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTY stock was last observed hovering at around $28.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.36% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.53% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.31, the stock is 2.74% and 1.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94310.0 and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 0.77% off its SMA200. GTY registered -13.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.88.

The stock witnessed a 7.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.63%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $146.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.51 and Fwd P/E is 22.47. Profit margin for the company is 32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.04% and -13.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Getty Realty Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $37.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIEBOWITZ LEO, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIEBOWITZ LEO sold 56,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $20.20 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Getty Realty Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that LIEBOWITZ LEO (Director) sold a total of 99,858 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $19.42 per share for $1.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34200.0 shares of the GTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, LIEBOWITZ LEO (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $22.30 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 360,681 shares of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY).

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) that is trading -17.02% down over the past 12 months. The Macerich Company (MAC) is -43.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.37% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.57.