New Big Money Means iCAD Inc. (ICAD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

108 institutions hold shares in iCAD Inc. (ICAD), with 1.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.21% while institutional investors hold 54.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.17M, and float is at 21.11M with Short Float at 3.53%. Institutions hold 49.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.45 million shares valued at $19.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.32% of the ICAD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC with 1.11 million shares valued at $9.75 million to account for 4.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.06 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $9.36 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 2.82% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $5.72 million.

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is 33.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.91 and a high of $18.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICAD stock was last observed hovering at around $17.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.47% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -21.24% lower than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.58, the stock is 8.85% and 22.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 55.57% off its SMA200. ICAD registered 43.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.43.

The stock witnessed a 34.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.64%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 7.99% over the month.

iCAD Inc. (ICAD) has around 135 employees, a market worth around $395.37M and $28.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -67.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.46% and -5.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.80%).

iCAD Inc. (ICAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iCAD Inc. (ICAD) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iCAD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $7.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.80% in year-over-year returns.

iCAD Inc. (ICAD) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at iCAD Inc. (ICAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stevens Stacey M, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Stevens Stacey M sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $13.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

iCAD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Areglado R. Scott (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $12.00 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36911.0 shares of the ICAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Stevens Stacey M (President) disposed off 18,665 shares at an average price of $11.28 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 171,788 shares of iCAD Inc. (ICAD).

iCAD Inc. (ICAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 20.52% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.05% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.33.