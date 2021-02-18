New Big Money Means Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

203 institutions hold shares in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI), with 2.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.52% while institutional investors hold 60.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.53M, and float is at 48.15M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 58.10% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.99 million shares valued at $50.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.90% of the LBAI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.17 million shares valued at $31.57 million to account for 6.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.45 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $24.36 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 1.27 million with a market value of $12.62 million.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) is 18.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.31 and a high of $16.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LBAI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.18% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.67% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.10, the stock is 7.57% and 12.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 31.03% off its SMA200. LBAI registered -8.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.86.

The stock witnessed a 8.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.79%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) has around 692 employees, a market worth around $762.85M and $253.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.49 and Fwd P/E is 10.27. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.71% and -9.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $63.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.20% in year-over-year returns.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gragnolati Brian, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gragnolati Brian bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $13.57 per share for a total of $13574.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9658.0 shares.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Ho-Sing-Loy Paul (EVP Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 2,403 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $12.21 per share for $29341.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17517.0 shares of the LBAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Hanson James E. II (Director) acquired 1,900 shares at an average price of $10.72 for $20368.0. The insider now directly holds 18,727 shares of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI).

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading -15.27% down over the past 12 months. 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) is -15.63% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.08% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.6.