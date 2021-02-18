New Big Money Means Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

6 institutions hold shares in Mission Produce Inc. (AVO), with 32.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.18% while institutional investors hold 1.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.09M, and float is at 39.72M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 0.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Stephens Investment Management Group with over 0.72 million shares valued at $10.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.02% of the AVO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.42 million shares valued at $6.31 million to account for 0.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 76300.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $1.15 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 61090.0 with a market value of $0.92 million.

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) is 38.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.75 and a high of $22.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.6% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -30.31% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.85, the stock is 9.99% and 27.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 92435.0 and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 40.20% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.81.

The stock witnessed a 33.31% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.88%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $934.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.21 and Fwd P/E is 20.16. Distance from 52-week low is 77.45% and -6.04% from its 52-week high.

Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mission Produce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $169.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year.

Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Browne Michael A, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Browne Michael A bought 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 15 at a price of $12.73 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Mission Produce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that Lind Bonnie Cruickshank (Director) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $12.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16461.0 shares of the AVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, Wileman Ross W acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Mission Produce Inc. (AVO).