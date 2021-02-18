New Big Money Means WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

271 institutions hold shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS), with 32.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 100.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.00M, and float is at 25.35M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 100.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. with over 5.31 million shares valued at $339.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.61% of the WNS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.71 million shares valued at $339.38 million to account for 9.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nalanda India Fund Limited which holds 4.12 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $263.66 million, while Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 2.43 million with a market value of $155.3 million.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is 3.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.26 and a high of $78.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WNS stock was last observed hovering at around $75.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.94% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -6.93% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.85, the stock is 3.81% and 5.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 19.20% off its SMA200. WNS registered -0.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.31.

The stock witnessed a 8.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.68%, and is -0.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has around 41466 employees, a market worth around $3.70B and $917.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.35 and Fwd P/E is 24.48. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.48% and -4.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WNS (Holdings) Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $227.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is trading 41.70% up over the past 12 months. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is 20.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 48.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 28410.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.3.