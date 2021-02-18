OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 91.21% Upside

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) is 10.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.52 and a high of $6.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $38.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.21% off the consensus price target high of $47.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 85.48% higher than the price target low of $28.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.20, the stock is 7.42% and 10.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -3.89% at the moment leaves the stock 2.51% off its SMA200. ONE registered -23.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7158 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0675.

The stock witnessed a 16.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.00%, and is 4.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.81% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) has around 12667 employees, a market worth around $626.01M and $532.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.71. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.32% and -38.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $730.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -396.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.90% in year-over-year returns.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE), with 11.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.03% while institutional investors hold 50.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.71M, and float is at 88.82M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 46.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Carlyle Group Inc. with over 7.86 million shares valued at $35.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 48.22% of the ONE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with 7.4 million shares valued at $33.22 million to account for 45.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Keenan Capital, LLC which holds 5.07 million shares representing 31.09% and valued at over $22.76 million, while Indus Capital Partners, LLC holds 19.93% of the shares totaling 3.25 million with a market value of $14.59 million.