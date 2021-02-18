OPOF Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) Now

Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPOF) is -0.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.86 and a high of $28.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPOF stock was last observed hovering at around $18.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -26.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -26.33% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.95, the stock is -1.47% and 0.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9695.0 and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 15.04% off its SMA200. OPOF registered -30.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.84.

The stock witnessed a -2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.70%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) has around 287 employees, a market worth around $102.71M and $40.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.34. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.49% and -33.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.00%).

Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old Point Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.10% this year.

Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF), with 703.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 13.47% while institutional investors hold 40.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.22M, and float is at 4.52M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 34.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FJ Capital Management LLC with over 0.51 million shares valued at $9.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.80% of the OPOF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is PL Capital Advisors, LLC with 0.46 million shares valued at $8.65 million to account for 8.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A which holds 0.2 million shares representing 3.75% and valued at over $3.71 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.73% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $2.16 million.

Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ADAMS STEPHEN CONWAY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ADAMS STEPHEN CONWAY bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $18.75 per share for a total of $5625.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8936.0 shares.

Old Point Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that LANGLEY TOM B (Director) bought a total of 1,208 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $18.61 per share for $22483.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8024.0 shares of the OPOF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, ADAMS STEPHEN CONWAY (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $16.40 for $8200.0. The insider now directly holds 8,601 shares of Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF).

Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -1.51% down over the past 12 months. TowneBank (TOWN) is -1.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.3% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2370.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.51.