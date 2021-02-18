Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

62 institutions hold shares in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW), with institutional investors hold 59.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.41M, and float is at 1.67M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 59.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.01 million shares valued at $30.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.62% of the SFTW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Periscope Capital Inc. with 1.63 million shares valued at $17.05 million to account for 4.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. which holds 1.51 million shares representing 3.83% and valued at over $15.41 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 3.30% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $13.31 million.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW) is 4.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.11 and a high of $11.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFTW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $10.95, the stock is 2.10% and 3.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 7.93% off its SMA200. SFTW registered 10.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.22.

The stock witnessed a 3.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.88%, and is 1.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 20.20% and -7.05% from its 52-week high.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) Analyst Forecasts

