Overview of Three Hot Stocks: Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) shares are 3.79% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.88% or -$0.34 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 13.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -6.30% and -17.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 25, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the PAGP stock is Overweight, while earlier, Scotiabank had Resumed the stock as a Sector Outperform on February 01, 2021. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the PAGP stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.11. The forecasts give the Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock a price target range of $16.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.91% or 15.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -135.50% in the current quarter to $0.21, up from the -$3.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.05, down -4.60% from -$3.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 14,012,072 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,147,014. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 666 and 225,666 in purchases and sales respectively.

EMG Investment, LLC, at a company, sold 6,220,955 shares worth $50.08 million at $8.05 per share on Nov 18. The Director had earlier sold another 6,220,955 PAGP shares valued at $50.08 million on Nov 18. The shares were sold at $8.05 per share. Burk Victor (Director) sold 3,004 shares at $7.37 per share on Sep 16 for a total of $22139.0 while ARMSTRONG GREG L, (Director) bought 100,000 shares on Mar 18 for $0.38 million with each share fetching $3.80.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) share price is at $4.70, declining -1.05% during the normal trading session on Thursday. The overall market worth of this company is about $409,765,295. The 52-week range of the stock remained $1.00 – $1.06, while its day’s lowest price was $4.70 and it hit its day’s highest price at $4.97.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. engages in tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging, and sales through its subsidiaries. The company was set-up to provide a solution for the disposal of tree debris, which is currently dumped in landfills. This is a burden on the environment and strains disposal sites around the country.

Based on vertically integrated operations, the Company’s sustainability-based solutions are derived from recycling and using tree debris as a feedstock to manufacture a range of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products distributed to landscapers, installers, and garden centers.

The Company intends to grow through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth thanks to synergistic opportunities identified. Its customers are primarily government entities, residential clients, and commercial customers.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR), on the other hand, is trading around $23.24 with a market cap of $24.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.71 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Baker Hughes Company (BKR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BKR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $806.0 million. This represented 84.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $5.05 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.22 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $37.34 billion from $37.52 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $927.0 million, significantly higher than the $769.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $126.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Baker Hughes Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 38,371,752 shares. Insider sales totaled 104,084,384 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 30.62M shares after the latest sales, with -47.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baker Hughes Company having a total of 717 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Electric Company with over 377.43 million shares worth more than $5.02 billion. As of Sept 29, 2020, General Electric Company held 55.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the investment firm holding over 82.16 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 billion and represent 11.98% of shares outstanding.