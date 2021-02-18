PAE Incorporated (PAE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

121 institutions hold shares in PAE Incorporated (PAE), with 7.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.32% while institutional investors hold 92.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.07M, and float is at 63.47M with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 84.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE with over 20.92 million shares valued at $177.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.73% of the PAE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 8.11 million shares valued at $68.95 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. which holds 7.8 million shares representing 8.48% and valued at over $66.32 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.96% of the shares totaling 4.56 million with a market value of $41.89 million.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) is -2.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.10 and a high of $12.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.93, the stock is -1.59% and -2.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 3.60% at the moment leaves the stock -3.38% off its SMA200. PAE registered -23.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.06.

The stock witnessed a -4.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.59%, and is -3.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

PAE Incorporated (PAE) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $827.54M and $1.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.80 and Fwd P/E is 11.69. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.53% and -30.02% from its 52-week high.

PAE Incorporated (PAE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PAE Incorporated (PAE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PAE Incorporated quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $715.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year.