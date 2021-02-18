Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK) is 0.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.83 and a high of $13.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNBK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.38% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.38% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.99, the stock is -2.83% and 11.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 583.0 and changing -3.06% at the moment leaves the stock 32.89% off its SMA200. PNBK registered -20.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.83.

The stock witnessed a 0.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.18%, and is -7.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) has around 131 employees, a market worth around $40.46M and $40.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.84% and -28.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.00% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK), with 2.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 66.28% while institutional investors hold 25.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.94M, and float is at 0.86M with Short Float at 2.20%. Institutions hold 8.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC with over 0.47 million shares valued at $4.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.85% of the PNBK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 0.19 million shares valued at $1.85 million to account for 4.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boothbay Fund Management, LLC which holds 50166.0 shares representing 1.27% and valued at over $0.35 million, while CNH Partners LLC holds 0.87% of the shares totaling 34442.0 with a market value of $0.24 million.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RUSSELL ROBERT GLENN, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that RUSSELL ROBERT GLENN bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $5.87 per share for a total of $14679.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that RUSSELL ROBERT GLENN (President & CEO) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $6.26 per share for $15641.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the PNBK stock.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) that is trading 22.16% up over the past 12 months. Camden National Corporation (CAC) is -14.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.62% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20340.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.91.