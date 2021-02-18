PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

112 institutions hold shares in PCTEL Inc. (PCTI), with 2.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.12% while institutional investors hold 75.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.20M, and float is at 16.03M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 63.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.55 million shares valued at $10.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.29% of the PCTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.41 million shares valued at $9.24 million to account for 7.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.28 million shares representing 6.85% and valued at over $8.43 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.75% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $7.15 million.

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) is 21.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.95 and a high of $11.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCTI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.96, the stock is -3.16% and 9.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 22.99% off its SMA200. PCTI registered -8.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.33.

The stock witnessed a 21.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.07%, and is -2.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 9.19% over the month.

PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) has around 331 employees, a market worth around $151.08M and $79.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.50 and Fwd P/E is 19.65. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.52% and -27.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PCTEL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $19.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.80% in year-over-year returns.

PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Neumann David A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Neumann David A bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $5.48 per share for a total of $21913.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

PCTEL Inc. (PCTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading 9.21% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.38% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.72.