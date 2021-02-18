PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

286 institutions hold shares in PJT Partners Inc. (PJT), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.11% while institutional investors hold 73.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.65M, and float is at 21.86M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 67.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.69 million shares valued at $126.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.08% of the PJT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Eagle Asset Management Inc with 1.09 million shares valued at $66.12 million to account for 4.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.09 million shares representing 4.56% and valued at over $65.83 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $67.57 million.

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT) is -3.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.63 and a high of $81.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PJT stock was last observed hovering at around $74.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.95% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.93% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 15.76% higher than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.45, the stock is -2.53% and -3.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 15.76% off its SMA200. PJT registered 38.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.69.

The stock witnessed a -8.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.03%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) has around 678 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $978.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.73 and Fwd P/E is 14.21. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 206.60% and -11.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (169.80%).

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PJT Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $228.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.90% in year-over-year returns.

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CUMINALE JAMES W, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that CUMINALE JAMES W sold 13,369 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 30 at a price of $49.14 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23006.0 shares.

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moelis & Company (MC) that is trading 56.33% up over the past 12 months. Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) is 15.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.4% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.65.