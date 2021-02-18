Positives for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) as stock gains in recent trading

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) is 27.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.31 and a high of $15.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSSI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $8.50, the stock is 16.46% and 18.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 7.24% off its SMA200. DSSI registered -18.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.24.

The stock witnessed a 18.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.12%, and is 4.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.01% over the week and 6.47% over the month.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $330.14M and $692.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.18 and Fwd P/E is 17.53. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.08% and -45.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.88 with sales reaching $77.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.30% in year-over-year returns.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) Top Institutional Holders

165 institutions hold shares in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI), with 3.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.70% while institutional investors hold 80.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.92M, and float is at 25.56M with Short Float at 3.06%. Institutions hold 73.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with over 3.45 million shares valued at $23.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.54% of the DSSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is First Reserve GP XII Ltd with 2.43 million shares valued at $16.67 million to account for 6.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.86 million shares representing 4.59% and valued at over $12.36 million, while Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 1.52 million with a market value of $10.15 million.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sukhrani Sanjay, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Sukhrani Sanjay sold 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $12.01 per share for a total of $46820.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59917.0 shares.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Ventouris Gerasimos (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $9.84 per share for $19680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7298.0 shares of the DSSI stock.