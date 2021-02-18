Positives for Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) as stock gains in recent trading

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) is 1.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $18.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RYI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -53.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.84, the stock is 3.42% and 3.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 68.46% off its SMA200. RYI registered 51.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.04.

The stock witnessed a -3.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.82%, and is -3.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $532.42M and $3.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.10. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 268.09% and -25.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryerson Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $882.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Top Institutional Holders

146 institutions hold shares in Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI), with 975.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.56% while institutional investors hold 93.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.12M, and float is at 16.08M with Short Float at 3.69%. Institutions hold 91.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE with over 21.04 million shares valued at $120.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 55.19% of the RYI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.83 million shares valued at $24.9 million to account for 4.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Towle & Company which holds 1.59 million shares representing 4.17% and valued at over $9.11 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.56% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $7.78 million.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Larson Stephen P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Larson Stephen P. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $4.28 per share for a total of $64200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65000.0 shares.

Ryerson Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Larson Stephen P. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $4.35 per share for $43500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the RYI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Lehner Edward J. (President & CEO) acquired 1,829 shares at an average price of $4.60 for $8413.0. The insider now directly holds 395,379 shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI).

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) that is trading 8.11% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 51.42% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.