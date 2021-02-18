Positives for USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) as stock gains in recent trading

USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) is -0.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $11.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USAT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $10.47, the stock is 3.13% and 1.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 26.08% off its SMA200. USAT registered 22.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.84.

The stock witnessed a 1.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.99%, and is 5.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) has around 141 employees, a market worth around $691.65M and $150.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 175.53% and -11.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.70%).

USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

USA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $41.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year.

USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in USA Technologies Inc. (USAT), with 5.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.45% while institutional investors hold 39.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.91M, and float is at 59.54M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 36.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Executive Capital, LP with over 11.02 million shares valued at $96.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.90% of the USAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 2.43 million shares valued at $25.42 million to account for 3.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cowen and Company, LLC which holds 2.22 million shares representing 3.41% and valued at over $23.29 million, while Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 1.74% of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $11.9 million.

USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

USA Technologies Inc. (USAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) that is trading 102.65% up over the past 12 months. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is 63.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.09.