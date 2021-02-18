Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

69 institutions hold shares in Potbelly Corporation (PBPB), with 6.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.28% while institutional investors hold 85.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.96M, and float is at 17.53M with Short Float at 3.78%. Institutions hold 61.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.86 million shares valued at $8.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.67% of the PBPB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Archon Capital Management LLC with 1.77 million shares valued at $6.7 million to account for 7.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.37 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $5.19 million, while Ancora Advisors, LLC holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $4.77 million.

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) is 7.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBPB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -57.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -57.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.73, the stock is -6.46% and -4.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 97191.0 and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 26.34% off its SMA200. PBPB registered -5.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9167 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3440.

The stock witnessed a -3.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.75%, and is -11.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.38% over the week and 7.87% over the month.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $114.09M and $318.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 215.33% and -21.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.00%).

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Potbelly Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $80.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -185.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.40% in year-over-year returns.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rhoten Brandon P, the company’s SVP, Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Rhoten Brandon P sold 9,599 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $4.86 per share for a total of $46666.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Potbelly Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that REVORD MATTHEW J (SVP, GC and Secretary) sold a total of 9,109 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $4.86 per share for $44291.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the PBPB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Douglas Jeffrey (SVP, Chief Information Officer) disposed off 3,840 shares at an average price of $4.86 for $18668.0. The insider now directly holds 127,660 shares of Potbelly Corporation (PBPB).

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) that is trading 3.57% up over the past 12 months. Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) is 51.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.24% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.86.