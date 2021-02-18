Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) up 67.18% since start of the year

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCB) is 67.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.23 and a high of $23.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTVCB stock was last observed hovering at around $22.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $22.92, the stock is 53.30% and 57.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 60.45% off its SMA200. PTVCB registered 44.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 59.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.26.

The stock witnessed a 60.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.75%, and is 53.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $331.42M and $457.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.05% and -0.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Protective Insurance Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.10% this year.

Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB), with 4.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.92% while institutional investors hold 84.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.13M, and float is at 9.23M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 57.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.98 million shares valued at $13.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.41% of the PTVCB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.97 million shares valued at $12.77 million to account for 8.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.63 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $8.61 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $7.63 million.

Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.