Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Volatility At 7.11%, Should You Add A Position?

112 institutions hold shares in Quantum Corporation (QMCO), with 2.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.19% while institutional investors hold 86.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.93M, and float is at 36.94M with Short Float at 2.38%. Institutions hold 80.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 8.55 million shares valued at $39.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.14% of the QMCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 6.37 million shares valued at $29.3 million to account for 17.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TCW Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.26 million shares representing 8.83% and valued at over $19.97 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 5.45% of the shares totaling 2.01 million with a market value of $12.33 million.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) is 37.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $9.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QMCO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.40, the stock is 9.90% and 23.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -2.78% at the moment leaves the stock 60.75% off its SMA200. QMCO registered 50.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.70.

The stock witnessed a 22.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.54%, and is -6.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.11% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has around 829 employees, a market worth around $489.64M and $345.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.58. Profit margin for the company is -6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 566.67% and -8.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.90%).

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quantum Corporation (QMCO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quantum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $97.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Quantum Corporation (QMCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DODSON J MICHAEL, the company’s Senior Vice President, CFO. SEC filings show that DODSON J MICHAEL sold 33,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $5.63 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Quantum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Lerner James J (Pres. & CEO, Chairman of Board) sold a total of 35,069 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $5.63 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.3 million shares of the QMCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Moorehead Lewis W. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 13,312 shares at an average price of $6.37 for $84740.0. The insider now directly holds 144,650 shares of Quantum Corporation (QMCO).

Quantum Corporation (QMCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagate Technology plc (STX) that is trading 31.75% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.31.