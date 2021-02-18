Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) – The 6.82% Upside Potential Remains

Red River Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: RRBI) is -0.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.90 and a high of $55.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RRBI stock was last observed hovering at around $49.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $52.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.82% off the consensus price target high of $54.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.63% higher than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.15, the stock is -1.91% and -2.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2624.0 and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 8.58% off its SMA200. RRBI registered -8.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.42.

The stock witnessed a -5.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.21%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) has around 342 employees, a market worth around $363.71M and $77.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.83 and Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is 35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.38% and -10.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.30%).

Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Red River Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI), with 2.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.42% while institutional investors hold 26.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.33M, and float is at 4.36M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 15.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.27 million shares valued at $13.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.70% of the RRBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.18 million shares valued at $7.61 million to account for 2.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 82979.0 shares representing 1.13% and valued at over $3.57 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 80562.0 with a market value of $3.46 million.

Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hines Barry Dale, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hines Barry Dale sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12986.0 shares.

Red River Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Price Teddy Ray (Director) bought a total of 79 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $48.00 per share for $3792.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63679.0 shares of the RRBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Price Teddy Ray (Director) acquired 629 shares at an average price of $48.00 for $30192.0. The insider now directly holds 342,372 shares of Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI).