Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) is -1.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.66 and a high of $14.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $12.44, the stock is 0.74% and -0.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 5.22% off its SMA200. RGP registered -13.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.02.

The stock witnessed a -1.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.32%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) has around 3433 employees, a market worth around $404.05M and $647.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.65 and Fwd P/E is 17.40. Distance from 52-week low is 43.65% and -13.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resources Connection Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $151.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year.

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) Top Institutional Holders

214 institutions hold shares in Resources Connection Inc. (RGP), with 1.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.63% while institutional investors hold 87.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.36M, and float is at 30.66M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 82.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.06 million shares valued at $63.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.55% of the RGP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.6 million shares valued at $30.05 million to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 2.59 million shares representing 7.97% and valued at over $32.58 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.81% of the shares totaling 2.54 million with a market value of $29.31 million.

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ryu Jennifer Y, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Ryu Jennifer Y sold 1,489 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $11.94 per share for a total of $17779.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading 3.09% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.14% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.44.