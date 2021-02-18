REV Group Inc. (REVG) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -18.9% Upside

REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) is 34.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $12.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REVG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -98.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.89, the stock is 6.49% and 18.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 49.98% off its SMA200. REVG registered 18.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.82.

The stock witnessed a 30.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.42%, and is 2.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) has around 7060 employees, a market worth around $740.15M and $2.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.76. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 239.71% and -3.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

REV Group Inc. (REVG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for REV Group Inc. (REVG) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

REV Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $530.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -175.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) Top Institutional Holders

142 institutions hold shares in REV Group Inc. (REVG), with 3.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.95% while institutional investors hold 99.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.14M, and float is at 27.78M with Short Float at 3.91%. Institutions hold 94.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIP, LLC with over 33.77 million shares valued at $266.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 52.93% of the REVG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pzena Investment Management, LLC with 4.53 million shares valued at $39.93 million to account for 7.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 3.24 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $28.52 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.58% of the shares totaling 2.29 million with a market value of $18.04 million.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at REV Group Inc. (REVG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Daniels Christopher M, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Daniels Christopher M bought 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $9.08 per share for a total of $49940.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

REV Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Skonieczny Jr. Mark A (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $9.07 per share for $45350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the REVG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Skonieczny Jr. Mark A (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.10 for $91000.0. The insider now directly holds 186,108 shares of REV Group Inc. (REVG).

REV Group Inc. (REVG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ferrari N.V. (RACE) that is trading 12.53% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.84% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.