Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 8.41% Change This Year

Sachem Capital Corp. (AMEX: SACH) is 8.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $4.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SACH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -0.22% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is 2.29% and 5.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 23.11% off its SMA200. SACH registered 7.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.24%.

The stock witnessed a 7.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.03%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $99.99M and $15.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.34 and Fwd P/E is 10.61. Profit margin for the company is 48.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 275.83% and -4.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sachem Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $4.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 55.70% in year-over-year returns.

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH), with 3.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.38% while institutional investors hold 13.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.12M, and float is at 18.72M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 11.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.67 million shares valued at $2.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.01% of the SACH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bard Associates Inc. with 0.59 million shares valued at $2.36 million to account for 2.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.49 million shares representing 2.22% and valued at over $2.04 million, while BESSEMER GROUP, INCORPORATED holds 0.72% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $0.67 million.

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bernhard Leslie, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bernhard Leslie sold 3,015 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $12322.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4889.0 shares.

Sachem Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that Prinz Brian A (Director) bought a total of 1,517 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $4.07 per share for $6170.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the SACH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Prinz Brian A (Director) acquired 1,184 shares at an average price of $3.42 for $4049.0. The insider now directly holds 358,720 shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH).

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -23.18% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -36.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 52.39% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10380.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.2.