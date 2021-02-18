Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) – The -115.56% Downside Potential Remains

Saga Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: SGA) is -19.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.25 and a high of $31.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGA stock was last observed hovering at around $19.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -115.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -115.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.40, the stock is -8.98% and -12.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9502.0 and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -15.20% off its SMA200. SGA registered -37.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.97.

The stock witnessed a -11.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.95%, and is -6.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) has around 663 employees, a market worth around $116.40M and $98.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.38% and -39.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Saga Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year.

Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Saga Communications Inc. (SGA), with 133.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.22% while institutional investors hold 91.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.87M, and float is at 4.93M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 89.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Towerview LLC. with over 1.17 million shares valued at $28.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.22% of the SGA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 0.56 million shares valued at $11.09 million to account for 11.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.53 million shares representing 10.43% and valued at over $12.62 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.27% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $8.28 million.

Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LADA WARREN S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LADA WARREN S sold 550 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $21.28 per share for a total of $11704.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21364.0 shares.

Saga Communications Inc. (SGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading 118.98% up over the past 12 months. Urban One Inc. (UONEK) is -2.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.66% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 61640.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.96.