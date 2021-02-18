Saia Inc. (SAIA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is 14.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.46 and a high of $214.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAIA stock was last observed hovering at around $212.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.07% off its average median price target of $206.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.28% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -80.24% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $207.28, the stock is 7.80% and 10.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 43.86% off its SMA200. SAIA registered 117.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $189.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $158.78.

The stock witnessed a 6.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.14%, and is 2.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $5.29B and $1.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.85 and Fwd P/E is 26.68. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 237.26% and -3.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Saia Inc. (SAIA) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Saia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.4 with sales reaching $483.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Top Institutional Holders

322 institutions hold shares in Saia Inc. (SAIA), with 209.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 105.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.15M, and float is at 25.95M with Short Float at 2.59%. Institutions hold 104.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.0 million shares valued at $723.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.29% of the SAIA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.65 million shares valued at $334.1 million to account for 10.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.28 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $161.64 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $147.31 million.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Saia Inc. (SAIA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COL DOUGLAS L, the company’s Executive VP, CFO & Secretary. SEC filings show that COL DOUGLAS L sold 3,710 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $203.34 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6451.0 shares.

Saia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that RAMU RAYMOND R (Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off.) sold a total of 8,884 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $203.40 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8847.0 shares of the SAIA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, HOLZGREFE FREDERICK J III (President & CEO) disposed off 16,873 shares at an average price of $200.48 for $3.38 million. The insider now directly holds 20,851 shares of Saia Inc. (SAIA).

Saia Inc. (SAIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) that is 40.19% higher over the past 12 months. ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) is 121.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.9% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.65.