SAL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) Now

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL) is 8.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.58 and a high of $45.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.2% off its average median price target of $41.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.76% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.2% higher than the price target low of $40.50 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $40.42, the stock is 7.07% and 5.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23694.0 and changing 5.76% at the moment leaves the stock 8.89% off its SMA200. SAL registered -8.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.92.

The stock witnessed a 6.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.47%, and is 6.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $116.41M and $43.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.66 and Fwd P/E is 8.91. Profit margin for the company is 22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.42% and -11.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.34 with sales reaching $11.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.30% in year-over-year returns.

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL), with 300.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.71% while institutional investors hold 21.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.79M, and float is at 2.54M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 19.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.15 million shares valued at $5.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.29% of the SAL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 76664.0 shares valued at $2.42 million to account for 2.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 38619.0 shares representing 1.36% and valued at over $1.22 million, while Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.22% of the shares totaling 34754.0 with a market value of $1.3 million.

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHALKWYK GRACE E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHALKWYK GRACE E bought 265 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $37.00 per share for a total of $9805.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1295.0 shares.

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that ESSEX STEVEN M (EVP and Head of Trust) sold a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $40.00 per share for $52000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 500.0 shares of the SAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, RADIN NEILA B (Director) acquired 270 shares at an average price of $36.89 for $9960.0. The insider now directly holds 520 shares of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL).

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) that is trading 22.16% up over the past 12 months. Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is 6.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 19420.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.