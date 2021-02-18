Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Seaboard Corporation (AMEX: SEB) is 5.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2614.00 and a high of $3981.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEB stock was last observed hovering at around $3165.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 19.95%.

Currently trading at $3185.04, the stock is 0.28% and -0.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 626.0 and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 3.89% off its SMA200. SEB registered -15.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3,177.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3,104.25.

The stock witnessed a -4.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.09%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Seaboard Corporation (SEB) has around 13100 employees, a market worth around $3.69B and $6.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.19. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.85% and -20.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Analyst Forecasts

Seaboard Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Top Institutional Holders

166 institutions hold shares in Seaboard Corporation (SEB), with 929.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 80.08% while institutional investors hold 89.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.16M, and float is at 0.23M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 17.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 51106.0 shares valued at $154.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.40% of the SEB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 36291.0 shares valued at $102.95 million to account for 3.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 19742.0 shares representing 1.70% and valued at over $56.0 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.07% of the shares totaling 12392.0 with a market value of $37.56 million.

Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Seaboard Corporation (SEB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Caravel Holdings LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Caravel Holdings LLC bought 817,831 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $18.34 per share for a total of $15.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.57 million shares.

Seaboard Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that BAENA DOUGLAS W (Director) bought a total of 15 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $3525.00 per share for $52875.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 115.0 shares of the SEB stock.

Seaboard Corporation (SEB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -16.13% down over the past 12 months. Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) is -22.63% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.71% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2230.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.44.