Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

183 institutions hold shares in Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.97% while institutional investors hold 100.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.00M, and float is at 19.24M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 94.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.99 million shares valued at $124.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.70% of the CKH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.05 million shares valued at $59.67 million to account for 10.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.94 million shares representing 9.55% and valued at over $56.55 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.87% of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $46.61 million.

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) is 3.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.23 and a high of $43.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CKH stock was last observed hovering at around $42.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $32.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.89% off the consensus price target high of $41.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -77.92% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.70, the stock is 0.81% and 2.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 29.93% off its SMA200. CKH registered 3.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.29.

The stock witnessed a 1.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.90%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) has around 2309 employees, a market worth around $866.81M and $733.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.57. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.08% and -2.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seacor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $187.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FABRIKANT CHARLES, the company’s Executive Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that FABRIKANT CHARLES sold 1,244 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $41.57 per share for a total of $51709.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Seacor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that LORENTZEN OIVIND (Director) sold a total of 3,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $41.55 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32794.0 shares of the CKH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, LORENTZEN OIVIND (Director) disposed off 807 shares at an average price of $41.55 for $33531.0. The insider now directly holds 36,009 shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH).

Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tidewater Inc. (TDW) that is -17.60% lower over the past 12 months. Kirby Corporation (KEX) is -18.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.37% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.24.