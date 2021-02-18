Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

65 institutions hold shares in Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA), with 7.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.46% while institutional investors hold 69.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.87M, and float is at 7.46M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 42.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC with over 2.53 million shares valued at $21.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.28% of the SNFCA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is M3F, Inc. with 1.41 million shares valued at $9.0 million to account for 8.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.48 million shares representing 2.91% and valued at over $4.02 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.42% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $2.56 million.

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA) is 11.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.67 and a high of $9.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNFCA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $9.31, the stock is 2.87% and 5.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29765.0 and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 31.35% off its SMA200. SNFCA registered 68.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.31.

The stock witnessed a -0.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.91%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) has around 1125 employees, a market worth around $151.38M and $422.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.43. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.76% and -6.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) Analyst Forecasts

Security National Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.30% this year.

Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilbur Norman G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wilbur Norman G sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $8.74 per share for a total of $5244.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3165.0 shares.

Security National Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that MOODY H. CRAIG (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $9.00 per share for $54000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16300.0 shares of the SNFCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, MOODY H. CRAIG (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $54000.0. The insider now directly holds 22,300 shares of Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA).

Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) that is trading -1.01% down over the past 12 months. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) is -25.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.41% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 52100.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.