Servotronics Inc. (SVT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Servotronics Inc. (AMEX: SVT) is 8.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high of $10.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SVT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $9.23, the stock is 3.61% and 11.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1458.0 and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 14.96% off its SMA200. SVT registered -10.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.20.

The stock witnessed a 6.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.48%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Servotronics Inc. (SVT) has around 369 employees, a market worth around $23.71M and $56.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.98. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.83% and -11.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Servotronics Inc. (SVT) Analyst Forecasts

Servotronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.50% this year.

Servotronics Inc. (SVT) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Servotronics Inc. (SVT), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.06% while institutional investors hold 23.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.36M, and float is at 1.10M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 10.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.14 million shares valued at $1.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.63% of the SVT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 72488.0 shares valued at $0.56 million to account for 2.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 24416.0 shares representing 0.98% and valued at over $0.19 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.67% of the shares totaling 16653.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.

Servotronics Inc. (SVT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Servotronics Inc. (SVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.

Servotronics Inc. (SVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) that is 4.84% higher over the past 12 months. Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) is 46.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -144.67% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4820.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.56.