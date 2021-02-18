Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Volatility At 8.79%, Should You Add A Position?

262 institutions hold shares in Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK), with 13.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.94% while institutional investors hold 108.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.24M, and float is at 22.52M with Short Float at 10.74%. Institutions hold 67.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.35 million shares valued at $239.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.24% of the SSTK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.46 million shares valued at $128.27 million to account for 6.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 2.2 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $114.4 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $78.32 million.

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is 25.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.76 and a high of $92.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $86.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.07% off its average median price target of $96.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.63% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -4.95% lower than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.26, the stock is 25.89% and 27.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 4.72% at the moment leaves the stock 64.79% off its SMA200. SSTK registered 120.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.45.

The stock witnessed a 29.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.31%, and is 30.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.79% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has around 967 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $666.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.96 and Fwd P/E is 30.32. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.84% and -2.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shutterstock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $175.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 249.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.90% in year-over-year returns.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oringer Jonathan, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Oringer Jonathan sold 26,811 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $68.90 per share for a total of $1.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13.43 million shares.

Shutterstock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Oringer Jonathan (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 13,482 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $67.10 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.46 million shares of the SSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Oringer Jonathan (Executive Chairman) disposed off 14,633 shares at an average price of $67.09 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 13,473,117 shares of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading 62.90% up over the past 12 months. IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is 18.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.31% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.34.