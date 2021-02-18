Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SLP Stock Is Going Next

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is 10.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $90.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLP stock was last observed hovering at around $84.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.01% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.51% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.07% higher than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.32, the stock is -1.73% and 8.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -5.94% at the moment leaves the stock 24.96% off its SMA200. SLP registered 110.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.33.

The stock witnessed a 11.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.49%, and is -11.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) has around 129 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $42.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 155.53 and Fwd P/E is 123.94. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.08% and -12.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simulations Plus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $12.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.40% year-over-year.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP), with 4.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.43% while institutional investors hold 84.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.93M, and float is at 15.32M with Short Float at 9.86%. Institutions hold 64.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.28 million shares valued at $163.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.40% of the SLP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 1.2 million shares valued at $86.55 million to account for 6.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.9 million shares representing 4.49% and valued at over $67.55 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $43.83 million.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ralph David L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ralph David L. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $84.34 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11802.0 shares.

Simulations Plus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that WEINER DANIEL L (Director) sold a total of 5,217 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $80.90 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2879.0 shares of the SLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Paglia John Kenneth (Director) disposed off 13,260 shares at an average price of $79.25 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP).

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) that is trading 90.41% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.31.