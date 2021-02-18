Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) – The 14.21% Upside Potential Remains

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SG) is -0.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.06 and a high of $12.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 14.21% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.44, the stock is 2.85% and 2.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 609.0 and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 22.87% off its SMA200. SG registered 44.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.54.

The stock witnessed a 2.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.60%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.38% over the month.

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) has around 1076 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $1.68B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.77. Profit margin for the company is -19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.85% and -2.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year.

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG), with 111.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 96.53% while institutional investors hold 50.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.30M, and float is at 3.53M with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 1.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ursa Fund Management, LLC with over 0.3 million shares valued at $3.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.26% of the SG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bain Capital Credit, LP with 0.29 million shares valued at $3.36 million to account for 0.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Havens Advisors LLC which holds 0.24 million shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $3.06 million, while CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $2.81 million.

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.