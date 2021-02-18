Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Is Up 36.90% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) is 36.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.28 and a high of $8.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMSI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.33% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -6.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $7.42, the stock is 5.22% and 19.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 57.37% off its SMA200. SMSI registered 33.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.64.

The stock witnessed a 13.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.62%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) has around 198 employees, a market worth around $299.77M and $51.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.39 and Fwd P/E is 33.27. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.22% and -7.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.60%).

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smith Micro Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $12.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 303.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI), with 7.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.26% while institutional investors hold 29.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.35M, and float is at 33.76M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 23.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.15 million shares valued at $11.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.21% of the SMSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.0 million shares valued at $7.45 million to account for 4.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC which holds 0.9 million shares representing 2.18% and valued at over $4.88 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.05% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $1.61 million.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Huffmyer Timothy C., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Huffmyer Timothy C. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $5.19 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Smith Micro Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that gulko samuel (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $5.14 per share for $51401.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94250.0 shares of the SMSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, CAMPBELL THOMAS G (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $4.85 for $72750.0. The insider now directly holds 47,000 shares of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI).

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 29.66% up over the past 12 months. Amdocs Limited (DOX) is 6.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.63% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.37.