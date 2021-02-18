Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

278 institutions hold shares in Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH), with 10.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.51% while institutional investors hold 114.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.51M, and float is at 22.36M with Short Float at 13.23%. Institutions hold 85.25% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.68 million shares valued at $142.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.27% of the SAH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.41 million shares valued at $96.68 million to account for 8.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.26 million shares representing 7.54% and valued at over $90.95 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 4.07% of the shares totaling 1.22 million with a market value of $49.07 million.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is 6.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $49.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAH stock was last observed hovering at around $44.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.87% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.45% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -3.15% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.26, the stock is -7.39% and -3.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -6.50% at the moment leaves the stock 8.00% off its SMA200. SAH registered 33.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.77.

The stock witnessed a -14.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.43%, and is -9.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) has around 9300 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $9.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.44. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 358.44% and -16.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonic Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.4 with sales reaching $2.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 171.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH DAVID BRUTON, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that SMITH DAVID BRUTON sold 5,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Sonic Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that SMITH DAVID BRUTON (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,946 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $45.07 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the SAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Byrd Heath (EVP and CFO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $40.83 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 114,236 shares of Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH).

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 15.20% up over the past 12 months. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 45.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.54% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.83.