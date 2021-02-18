Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

1 institutions hold shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV), with institutional investors hold 9.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.00M, and float is at 12.27M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 9.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HighTower Advisors, LLC with over 0.11 million shares valued at $1.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.46% of the SV Shares outstanding.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SV) is 14.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $12.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SV stock was last observed hovering at around $11.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $11.54, the stock is 4.47% and 9.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 9.14% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.56.

The stock witnessed a 10.33% In the last 1 monthand is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 16.57% and -5.95% from its 52-week high.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV) Analyst Forecasts

