Stantec Inc. (STN) Is Up 16.82% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) is 16.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.43 and a high of $39.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STN stock was last observed hovering at around $37.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $39.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.58% off the consensus price target high of $44.93 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -14.87% lower than the price target low of $33.02 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.93, the stock is 2.87% and 10.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 20.04% off its SMA200. STN registered 20.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.71.

The stock witnessed a 8.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.06%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Stantec Inc. (STN) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $4.25B and $2.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.89 and Fwd P/E is 17.61. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.99% and -3.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Stantec Inc. (STN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stantec Inc. (STN) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stantec Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $693.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Stantec Inc. (STN) Top Institutional Holders

231 institutions hold shares in Stantec Inc. (STN), with 311.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.28% while institutional investors hold 73.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.90M, and float is at 111.79M with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 73.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with over 13.14 million shares valued at $398.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.84% of the STN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation with 9.85 million shares valued at $319.99 million to account for 8.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec which holds 9.81 million shares representing 8.84% and valued at over $297.64 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 3.40% of the shares totaling 3.78 million with a market value of $114.66 million.

Stantec Inc. (STN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) that is trading 32.68% up over the past 12 months. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) is 12.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.21% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.66.