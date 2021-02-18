Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) is 12.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.87 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $9.10 for the next 12 months. It is also -47.14% off the consensus price target high of $9.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -47.14% lower than the price target low of $9.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.39, the stock is -4.49% and -4.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 447.0 and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -18.43% off its SMA200. MSC registered -31.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.15.

The stock witnessed a 0.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.41%, and is -4.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) has around 4485 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $193.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.80% and -50.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Studio City International Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 223.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -98.90% year-over-year.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC), with 18.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.56% while institutional investors hold 31.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.05M, and float is at 10.62M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 25.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Point Capital, L.P. with over 10.81 million shares valued at $171.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 32.67% of the MSC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. with 3.0 million shares valued at $47.77 million to account for 9.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.0 million shares representing 6.04% and valued at over $31.76 million, while Redwood Capital Management, LLC holds 3.69% of the shares totaling 1.22 million with a market value of $19.39 million.