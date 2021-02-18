Summit State Bank (SSBI) up 13.13% since start of the year

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) is 13.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $18.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSBI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $6.40 for the next 12 months. It is also -138.28% off the consensus price target high of $6.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -138.28% lower than the price target low of $6.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.25, the stock is 0.12% and 9.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6410.0 and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 33.08% off its SMA200. SSBI registered 18.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.96.

The stock witnessed a 1.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.47%, and is 4.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Summit State Bank (SSBI) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $91.50M and $36.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.81. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.62% and -16.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

Summit State Bank (SSBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit State Bank (SSBI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit State Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.90% this year.

Summit State Bank (SSBI) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Summit State Bank (SSBI), with 49.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 15.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.07M, and float is at 6.03M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 14.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.19 million shares valued at $2.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.93% of the SSBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with 0.18 million shares valued at $2.04 million to account for 3.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 89108.0 shares representing 1.85% and valued at over $0.99 million, while Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC holds 1.70% of the shares totaling 81810.0 with a market value of $1.1 million.

Summit State Bank (SSBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American River Bankshares (AMRB) that is trading 2.56% up over the past 12 months. Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) is -15.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.44% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3470.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.2.