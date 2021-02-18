Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

15 institutions hold shares in Tarena International Inc. (TEDU), with 7.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.20% while institutional investors hold 33.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.44M, and float is at 41.48M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 29.41% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 2.43 million shares valued at $4.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.94% of the TEDU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.58 million shares valued at $1.75 million to account for 1.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 99320.0 shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 91540.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) is 3.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEDU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $34.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.82% off the consensus price target high of $34.41 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.82% higher than the price target low of $34.41 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.16, the stock is 0.02% and -0.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -2.77% at the moment leaves the stock 35.93% off its SMA200. TEDU registered 42.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1224 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3553.

The stock witnessed a 6.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.89%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 110.67% and -41.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (339.60%).

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tarena International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $58.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is trading 40.59% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.44% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.