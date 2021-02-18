Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

765 institutions hold shares in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX), with 159.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 93.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.53M, and float is at 46.40M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 92.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.06 million shares valued at $1.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.87% of the TFX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.98 million shares valued at $2.05 billion to account for 10.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 4.94 million shares representing 10.61% and valued at over $1.68 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $851.54 million.

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) is -2.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $221.27 and a high of $414.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TFX stock was last observed hovering at around $404.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $445.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.19% off the consensus price target high of $470.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -7.55% lower than the price target low of $375.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $403.30, the stock is 3.05% and 2.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 8.94% off its SMA200. TFX registered 4.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $395.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $374.04.

The stock witnessed a 3.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.68%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $18.80B and $2.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.93 and Fwd P/E is 31.98. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.27% and -2.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teleflex Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.05 with sales reaching $687.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hicks Cameron P, the company’s Corp. VP, HR & Communications. SEC filings show that Hicks Cameron P sold 2,985 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $371.00 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8157.0 shares.

Teleflex Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Klasko Stephen K. M.D. (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $361.38 per share for $72276.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1121.0 shares of the TFX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 25, Klasko Stephen K. M.D. (Director) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $326.15 for $65230.0. The insider now directly holds 1,121 shares of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX).

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading 68.98% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 11.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.92% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.