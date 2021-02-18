TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 52.97% Upside

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) is 18.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.44 and a high of $21.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TFFP stock was last observed hovering at around $17.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.97% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.94% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.93, the stock is -3.72% and 3.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock 38.30% off its SMA200. TFFP registered 233.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.20.

The stock witnessed a -4.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.59%, and is -10.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 392.15% and -19.91% from its 52-week high.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $250k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -675.20% this year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP), with 4.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.20% while institutional investors hold 30.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.87M, and float is at 17.74M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 24.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 2.03 million shares valued at $37.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.15% of the TFFP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Corriente Advisors, LLC with 1.06 million shares valued at $19.56 million to account for 4.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.33 million shares representing 1.48% and valued at over $6.09 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.26% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $4.01 million.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILLS ROBERT S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MILLS ROBERT S sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $20.16 per share for a total of $14112.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15980.0 shares.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that MILLS ROBERT S (Director) sold a total of 12,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $20.20 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15980.0 shares of the TFFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, MILLS ROBERT S (Director) disposed off 55,100 shares at an average price of $19.56 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 15,980 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP).