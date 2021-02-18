The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

34 institutions hold shares in The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX), with 915.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.88% while institutional investors hold 51.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.08M, and float is at 6.11M with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 44.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.52 million shares valued at $2.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.07% of the SCX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 0.47 million shares valued at $2.0 million to account for 7.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gabelli Funds, LLC which holds 0.4 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $1.71 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.00% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $1.14 million.

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX) is 33.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $5.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $5.64, the stock is 14.41% and 24.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11209.0 and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 56.92% off its SMA200. SCX registered 7.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.59.

The stock witnessed a 14.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.91%, and is 3.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) has around 1485 employees, a market worth around $38.41M and $195.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.70% and 0.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The L.S. Starrett Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -463.20% this year.

The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RIORDAN THOMAS J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RIORDAN THOMAS J bought 8,134 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $4.26 per share for a total of $34651.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65474.0 shares.

The L.S. Starrett Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that RIORDAN THOMAS J (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $4.13 per share for $41300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57340.0 shares of the SCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, PIPER TERRY A (Director) acquired 7,168 shares at an average price of $3.41 for $24443.0. The insider now directly holds 13,800 shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX).

The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) that is 20.68% higher over the past 12 months. Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) is 15.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.06% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7030.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.76.