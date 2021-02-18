The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

220 institutions hold shares in The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW), with 496.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.44% while institutional investors hold 75.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.54M, and float is at 34.08M with Short Float at 3.04%. Institutions hold 74.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.83 million shares valued at $37.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.19% of the MTW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.8 million shares valued at $23.54 million to account for 8.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.42 million shares representing 7.01% and valued at over $20.39 million, while Front Street Capital Management, Inc. holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 1.83 million with a market value of $15.36 million.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is 13.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $16.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTW stock was last observed hovering at around $15.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.48% lower than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.15, the stock is 5.94% and 9.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 39.94% off its SMA200. MTW registered 19.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.87.

The stock witnessed a 1.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.12%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $516.92M and $1.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.48. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.25% and -5.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $340.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 169.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KRUEGER KENNETH W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KRUEGER KENNETH W bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $8.99 per share for a total of $89900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74808.0 shares.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Antoniuk David J (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $9.52 per share for $47600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68320.0 shares of the MTW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, PENNYPACKER BARRY (President & CEO) acquired 27,000 shares at an average price of $9.16 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 254,738 shares of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW).

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading 19.06% up over the past 12 months. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is 48.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.81% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.11.